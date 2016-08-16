Snapchat helps Tony McDaniel find home in Seattle

Snapchat can make football dreams come true.
Just ask veteran defensive lineman Tony McDaniel, who landed a job with the Seattle Seahawks days after posting a picture on the popular image messaging app.
It all started while McDaniel was waiting in a long security line at Atlanta's international airport. He took a picture of the interminable queue and posted it on Snapchat. That prompted a text from his agent, David Canter, who asked where McDaniel was headed.
When McDaniel responded that he was visiting friends and family in Seattle, the light bulb went off for Canter.
"(Seahawks director of pro personnel) Dan Morgan and I got into a text message exchange," Canter said, according to ESPN.com. "I said to them last week, 'Hey, Tony's going to be in town. It's a free workout. Worst-case scenario, you bring him in, he looks like crap, he stays home. You don't even have to pay for a flight.' "
A smart, logical pitch that was met with no resistance from Seattle's brass, who knew McDaniel from his time as a starter with the team in 2013 and 2014. McDaniel worked out, impressed Seahawks coaches and landed a roster spot.
Whether he keeps it or not remains to be seen, but he's already playing with house money at this point.