Should Titans fans call all team's plays? (probably not)

We told you last week that the Titans had auctioned off the first two plays of their preseason opener, an act that both showcased goodwill for thy fellow man (the auction raised $20,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation) while also pointing out the inherent meaningless of exhibition football.
Now this update, via ESPN's Trey Wingo. The two play calls from fans were scorchers -- especially compared to the Titans-called plays that followed.
The next play? Even better, a 31-yard hookup from Marcus Mariota to rookie wide receiver Tajae Sharpe.
The Titans coaches took over after that, calling three plays that netted four total yards before the team settled for a field goal. What does this mean? Absolutely nothing. But still fun!