Shifting defense might be easy thing for Dallas Cowboys to do

One thing I remember from when the Patriots were shifting from the 3-4 to the 4-3 is that, because more teams than ever run a 3-4 scheme, it's getting hard to find good players for it. With linebackers getting smaller and faster in college, picking 4-3 linebackers is now easier. But think about who the Cowboys have on their roster. Jay Ratliff becomes a more natural 4-3 defensive tackle. DeMarcus Ware can rush the passer every play. Sean Lee becomes the Cowboys version of Brian Urlacher, using his speed and ball skills to cover the middle of the field. And both corners Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne can be physical as they will need to be. I would wonder whether outside linebacker Anthony Spencer returns, given his value as one of the top available 3-4 linebackers and wonder whether he'd become an end. Doubtful. But otherwise, this looks pretty good for Dallas.