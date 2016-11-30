Sherman on Cam: Karma explains Panthers' lost year

The Seahawks and their fans were not happy when Cam Newton -- shortly after the Panthers dethroned the defending NFC champions in last season's playoffs -- ripped a "12th Man" flag out of the crowd and fired it to the turf at Bank of America Stadium.
Well, it's highly unlikely the Panthers will be celebrating this January. Carolina is 4-7 and in the basement in the frisky NFC South. For Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, Newton's postgame celebration came at a cost.
This is what you'll get / When you mess with us