Senior Bowl buzz: QB over-drafting, boring free-agency class

The Saints, once again, were a hot topic, but not for the reason that dominated their existence over the last year. They were, in fact, back to the real world. Payton's charismatic ways drew attention, and not just from the outside world. Even from Saints folks who participated in the staff meeting after he arrived in Mobile, the atmosphere was described as electric. As one person told me, "You could tell right away the head coach was back." They knew Payton would have a certain seriousness -- with some anger -- after what had happened in his absence, and some of that came out with the firing of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Thursday. But they also craved his sense of urgency, one that had been badly missed. The Saints have some remodeling to do. But there is no doubt who is in charge anymore.