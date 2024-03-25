Sean Payton: 'Realistic' for Broncos to trade up from No. 12 pick for quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings, who sit one spot ahead of the Broncos and also need a QB, already maneuvered for a second 2024 first-round pick. To leap higher, Denver might need to create some waves of its own.

The question is how much Payton is willing to mortgage the future to get a rookie QB in 2024.

For now, Stidham is the potential starter, but Payton declined to say he was in the top position for the job.

"He's definitely competing to be the starter," he said. "I don't think we have a term 'driver's seat' really. But he is going to compete for that position. I know he's anxious and excited to do that, and I'm sure there will be other candidates that will be competing with him."

Stidham started two games last season, flashing some potential, but not enough for the Broncos to eschew adding a young playmaker if an opportunity presented itself.

Payton reiterated that moving on from Wilson, despite the massive cap hit, was the best thing for the franchise's future.

"We felt it was in the best interest of our team," Payton explained. "Now as we go forward, obviously we are in the middle of free agency, we're preparing for the draft. We'll look at both of those avenues to not only address quarterback but to fill other spots on the team. I think the draft is one element, and we're kind of in that phase now, and yet there's still a few possibilities relative to guys who are currently in this league or have played in this league. I think that we've got a pretty good plan in place. We understand what we're doing and we're going to be smart about it."