Seahawks uncertain when Jamal Adams will be ready to return to field

Health wasn't initially much of a concern for Adams when he arrived in New York via the sixth-overall pick of the 2017 draft. He played in every game in his first two seasons, and 14 of 16 contests in 2019.

Since then, he's missed at least four games per season. After missing every contest but the first in 2022, Schneider is rightfully concerned about Adams' status going forward, enough to give him as much time as necessary to get back to 100 percent with zero worries or limitations before taking the field.

"He's working his tail off," Schneider said. "We want to be really careful with this. It's been two years in a row where he's been banged up now. We had traded for him, and he came in and set the sack record for a DB with [9.5], and then he's had two years now where he's been banged up.

"We want to be really careful with his progression, so, training camp, I'm just not sure. We'll see where he is when he comes in for the OTAs."

Schneider's mention of OTAs represents an official status update, a check-in with Adams to see where he is in his progression. It's been a long time since Adams was involved in the day-to-day process in Seattle, and after a few months apart, his return for OTAs will be a checkpoint on his path back to the field.

Seattle has already made sure to add depth to the safety position in the event Adams cannot play, signing former Giants defender Julian Love in the offseason. Ultimately, though, the Seahawks would prefer to have a player for whom they gave up plenty to acquire -- and received a second-team All-Pro performance in his first season -- available at the start of a promising season.