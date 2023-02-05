Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'very confident' in possibility of returning to Seattle on new deal

"All signs are positive," Smith told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe at Saturday's Pro Bowl Games practice. "We just got to continue to work at it and figure out what we can do to make sure it happens."

Smith's confidence toward a reunion appears to be in lock step with the words of both his head coach and general manager. Pete Carroll expressed hope that Smith would return following Seattle's wild-card loss to the 49ers, and John Schneider later echoed that he would love the QB back while admitting it will be a process.

The marriage between Smith and the Seahawks has been a serendipitous one so far. The 2022 Seahawks were coming off their worst season under Pete Carroll since 2011 and were expected to be an also-ran in the NFC West after trading away Russell Wilson. Meanwhile, Smith had been on the team as a backup since 2020 and performed well in three relief starts for Wilson in 2021, but had also gone from a 2013 second-round pick to somewhat of a journeyman.

Even with Wilson gone, the trade that shipped the former franchise QB to Denver brought back Drew Lock, who was expected to compete for the starting job.

Smith won out, however, and set career highs in completions, completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns. He also had his lowest interception total as a starter compared to his two seasons starting with the Jets in 2013 (21 interceptions) and 2014 (13).

"(It) meant a lot to me, meant a lot to my family," Smith said regarding his past season. "Obviously, just getting a chance to compete, being out there with my teammates, being with the Seahawks -- a great organization. It's just been a lot of fun. Been great to be back out there and just being myself again."

The momentum Smith and Seattle enjoyed by turning things around together on the field thus seems to be carrying into contract talks. It remains to be seen if those conversations come to fruition and what the deal might look like, but all signs are positive.