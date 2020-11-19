Scouting reports on six NFL players set for bigger roles in Week 11

Replacing: Nick Boyle (knee)





The Ravens have three tight ends on the practice squad -- Luke Willson﻿, Sean Culkin and Xavier Grimble -- who could be activated for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. John Harbaugh praised Willson's ability Tuesday, saying, "But I really like Luke. He's a guy that our personnel department knows really well, and of course we've played against him before so we know him a little bit. Good guy, experienced player. So that helps us. It's good to have a guy who's been out there before, knows how to play. We'll just have to see how he fits in with what we're doing."





On film, Willson is a smart player who is best on seam and crossing routes. He struggles to make a cut and beat a defender in man coverage, and although he gives good effort as a blocker, he doesn't sustain blocks well.





Culkin is a blocking tight end who has good strength and sustains well. He doesn't have great speed, so he doesn't pose much of a threat in the passing game. Grimble can be effective on short and intermediate routes vs. zone defense, as he's shown the ability to find the holes. He doesn't have the long speed to threaten defenses deep down the field and lacks quickness to win against man coverage. Like Willson, Grimble lacks the strength to sustain his blocks but gives good effort. In addition, both Willson and Grimble can help on special teams.





Another option for Baltimore would be to use offensive tackle D.J. Fluker as a tight end to block. He is a mauler as a run-blocker and can provide the run game with a boost. The Ravens could also use fullback Patrick Ricard as an H-back (motion TE) to block, although I don't see him as a threat to beat man coverage in the pass game.