Scouting reports on seven NFL players set for bigger roles in Week 15

Replacing: ﻿Rodney McLeod (knee)





After losing McLeod for the remainder of the season in last week's contest, Wallace saw a season-high 28 defensive snaps in relief. Watching the tape against the Saints, I saw that the instinctive defensive back played both the strong and free safety positions in limited snaps and looked athletic and fluid in his movement with good quickness. Though I question his long speed and burst, the rookie seemed to trust his instincts when reacting to the play. He didn't have many opportunities in the run game, but he did give up a touchdown to Alvin Kamara when he took a bad angle that let the running back get around him for a score. When looking at the fourth-round draft pick's scouting report, there were concerns about his size (5-11, 206) hurting him as a tackler, but the Clemson product is willing to come up and play the run. Expect him to improve with more playing time.





Epps, primarily a special-teams player, could also see much more playing time in the secondary in McLeod's absence. On film, he played safety -- both deep and close to the line of scrimmage -- and was smart, aware and a willing tackler. With good movement and quickness as an athlete, Epps is quick to break on the ball, but his range is unclear. Against the 49ers in Week 4, Epps ran with George Kittle down the field and covered a wideout in the slot on a short route -- both situations indicate his football IQ. It'd be unfair to grade him having played a limited amount of man coverage, and it's tough to get a read on him, because most of his playing time was as a deep safety, though I have no strong negative criticism from the film. This isn't all that uncommon when evaluating safeties, because they are not involved in most plays.