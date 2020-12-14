Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

The Eagles secondary wasn't the same coming out of Week 14. It won't be the same for the rest of the year.

Coach Doug Pederson confirmed safety Rodney McLeod suffered a torn ACL, cornerback Darius Slay is in the concussion protocol and cornerback Avonte Maddox will miss some time with a knee injury.

None of the three starters were able to close out Sunday's surprising win over the Saints, who were shut out in the first half before injuries started to pile up for Philadelphia. With backups Marcus Epps, K'Von Wallace and Kevon Seymour﻿, who had not appeared in an NFL game since 2017, filling in, the Eagles managed to eke out a victory and remain just one game back in the loss column of NFC East leader Washington.

Philly will be relying heavily on such reserves in the back end of its defense while trying to make a playoff push over the final three weeks of the regular season.