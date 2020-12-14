Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

The Eagles secondary wasn't the same coming out of Week 14. It won't be the same for the rest of the year.
Coach Doug Pederson confirmed safety Rodney McLeod suffered a torn ACL, cornerback Darius Slay is in the concussion protocol and cornerback Avonte Maddox will miss some time with a knee injury.
None of the three starters were able to close out Sunday's surprising win over the Saints, who were shut out in the first half before injuries started to pile up for Philadelphia. With backups Marcus Epps, K'Von Wallace and Kevon Seymour, who had not appeared in an NFL game since 2017, filling in, the Eagles managed to eke out a victory and remain just one game back in the loss column of NFC East leader Washington.
Philly will be relying heavily on such reserves in the back end of its defense while trying to make a playoff push over the final three weeks of the regular season.
Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday:
- The hope is that Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will practice Tuesday and have a chance to play Saturday versus the Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Wide receiver D.J. Moore is also expected to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to play, Rapoport added.
- Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio said cornerbacks Duke Dawson and Kevin Toliver suffered season-ending knee injuries. An MRI revealed a torn ACL for Dawson, per Rapoport. Offensive tackle Garett Bolles and tight end Noah Fant have returned to Denver after feeling ill and spending the night in Charlotte; they have tested negative for COVID-19, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Linebacker Von Miller began running last week but is not expected to play Saturday versus the Bills.
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPNSeattle it's a "really positive sign" that offensive lineman Brandon Shell's ankle isn't feeling worse Monday after he exited Seattle's win over the Jets early.
- Washington coach Ron Rivera said quarterback Alex Smith's calf injury is still being evaluated. Smith exited late in the first half and did not return in his team's win over the 49ers.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said running back Ronald Jones might have fractured a pinkie Sunday and they are waiting to see if he needs a pin inserted.
- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring) is considered week to week and his status for Sunday versus the Patriots is iffy at best, Rapoport reported.
- New York Jets coach Adam Gase said wide receiver Denzel Mims is back with the team after leaving last week to deal with a personal issue.
- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Saivion Smith played through a broken hand in a win Sunday versus the Bengals, Rapoport reported. He might not miss time, Rapoport added.
- The Cleveland Browns elevated wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley to their active roster from the practice squad.