Around the NFL

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Published: Dec 14, 2020 at 01:28 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Eagles secondary wasn't the same coming out of Week 14. It won't be the same for the rest of the year.

Coach Doug Pederson confirmed safety Rodney McLeod suffered a torn ACL, cornerback Darius Slay is in the concussion protocol and cornerback Avonte Maddox will miss some time with a knee injury.

None of the three starters were able to close out Sunday's surprising win over the Saints, who were shut out in the first half before injuries started to pile up for Philadelphia. With backups Marcus Epps, K'Von Wallace and Kevon Seymour﻿, who had not appeared in an NFL game since 2017, filling in, the Eagles managed to eke out a victory and remain just one game back in the loss column of NFC East leader Washington.

Philly will be relying heavily on such reserves in the back end of its defense while trying to make a playoff push over the final three weeks of the regular season.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday:

  • The hope is that Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will practice Tuesday and have a chance to play Saturday versus the Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Wide receiver D.J. Moore is also expected to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to play, Rapoport added.
  • Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio said cornerbacks Duke Dawson and ﻿Kevin Toliver﻿ suffered season-ending knee injuries. An MRI revealed a torn ACL for Dawson, per Rapoport. Offensive tackle ﻿Garett Bolles﻿ and tight end ﻿Noah Fant﻿ have returned to Denver after feeling ill and spending the night in Charlotte; they have tested negative for COVID-19, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿ began running last week but is not expected to play Saturday versus the Bills.
  • Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPNSeattle it's a "really positive sign" that offensive lineman Brandon Shell's ankle isn't feeling worse Monday after he exited Seattle's win over the Jets early.
  • Washington coach Ron Rivera said quarterback Alex Smith's calf injury is still being evaluated. Smith exited late in the first half and did not return in his team's win over the 49ers.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said running back Ronald Jones might have fractured a pinkie Sunday and they are waiting to see if he needs a pin inserted.
  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring) is considered week to week and his status for Sunday versus the Patriots is iffy at best, Rapoport reported.
  • New York Jets coach Adam Gase said wide receiver Denzel Mims is back with the team after leaving last week to deal with a personal issue.
  • Dallas Cowboys cornerback Saivion Smith played through a broken hand in a win Sunday versus the Bengals, Rapoport reported. He might not miss time, Rapoport added.
  • The Cleveland Browns elevated wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley to their active roster from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: 'There will be absolutely no change' with Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy's job is safe, and the Jones family will tell you as much until they're blue in the face. Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that McCarthy's job is considered safe, and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones reinforced that Monday. 
news

Jaguars to start QB Gardner Minshew again Week 15 at Ravens

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters Gardner Minshew will be the starting quarterback in Week 15.
news

Doug Pederson confirms Jalen Hurts will remain Eagles starting QB in Week 15

Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed the obvious: ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ will be the starting QB in Week 15 versus the Cardinals. After playing coy following Sunday's victory over New Orleans, Pederson declared Hurts the starter Monday. 
news

Ron Rivera: Washington QB Alex Smith's injury still being evaluated

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera told reporters Alex Smith's injury is still being evaluated after sitting out the final half of their win over the 49ers on Sunday.
news

Bruce Arians on Tampa's offense: 'We can do any damn thing we want to'

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians found an identity on offensive after turning to the run game in their win over the Vikings on Sunday.
news

What to watch for in Ravens-Browns on 'Monday Night Football'

At times, this game could resemble a track meet, but let's make one thing clear: This version of the Cleveland Browns is much different than the one the Baltimore Ravens ran circles around to begin the season.
news

Packers win division title, but goal is keeping No. 1 seed: 'We're definitely not done'

Green Bay clinched the NFC North for the second straight year under coach Matt LaFleur. The message following Sunday's 31-24 victory in Detroit was clear: The mission isn't over.
news

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton celebrates 'special' win over Bengals in return to Cincinnati

After the Cowboys scored a 30-7 victory, their first win by more than three points this season, Andy Dalton celebrated the win in a city where he'd spent his first nine NFL seasons.
news

Chase Young on Washington taking NFC East lead: 'We're not satisfied'

Chase Young played like a possessed monster on Sunday, seemingly wrecking every 49ers offensive play. The rookie's play helped Washington win its fourth straight game to claim the top spot in the NFC East.
news

Josh Allen on Stefon Diggs' big night in win: 'He's one of the best, if not the best guy in the league'

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs finished with 10 receptions for 130 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. In the third quarter alone, Diggs caught all six of his targets for 83 yards and a score. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 2020 Week 14 recap; Sunday blues

A virtual room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- tackles the Week 14 recap.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL