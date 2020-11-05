Scouting reports on 11 NFL players who could be set for bigger roles in Week 9

Replacing: ﻿Marlon Humphrey (Reserve/COVID-19 list)





Bonds was one of seven Ravens players added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday after having either social or game-day contact with Humphrey. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that this group, including Bonds, will not practice this week but is expected to be cleared by Sunday. The second-year undrafted free agent played 15 defensive snaps vs. Pittsburgh, recording two tackles in the loss, and could see more playing time this weekend in Indianapolis. More quick than fast, Bonds has a high football IQ and good instincts but can lose concentration at times. He is aggressive and isn't afraid to tackle, a key trait in a cornerback. He's undersized (5-foot-8, 182 pounds) but a natural nickel corner who knows how to play every position in the back end.





If Bonds isn't cleared to play Sunday, look for Khalil Dorsey﻿, a primarily special teams player, to step in. When watching the All-22 Coaches Film, Dorsey is a smart, quick cornerback who shows burst to the receiver and the ball, but lacks top long speed to cover a speedster downfield. He plays tough against the run, but is often engulfed by blockers due to his small stature (5-9, 170). His limited wing span also causes him to miss some tackles. Dorsey would be best suited as a nickel corner.