Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers accepts challenge of potentially playing without top 3 RBs

Published: Nov 04, 2020 at 10:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers prep to face the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night without their top three running backs.

The outlook for ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ returning this week from injury doesn't look good, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rookie RB ﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ tested positive for COVID-19, and backup ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ is out after being in close contact with his teammate.

If Jones can't turn the corner quickly, the Packers will head into the primetime matchup with ﻿Tyler Ervin﻿ and ﻿Dexter Williams﻿ as the potential lead backs.

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ isn't fretting the circumstance the offense is put in for Week 9.

"I think as a competitor you're always excited about the challenges," Rodgers said., via the team's official website. "You'd love having your guys in there at full strength, for sure, but there is that fun challenge of going in there without some of those guys and trying to find a way to win."

The Packers got through missing star wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ for two games this season and No. 2 receiver ﻿Allen Lazard﻿ for four games by leaning on Jones and ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿.

Rodgers knows the Packers will just have to find another new way to move the ball this week.

"I don't feel like we're ever hamstringed necessarily based on some of the things that we've done," Rodgers said Tuesday. "We've had to mix some personnels up and move some guys around to try and get our best guys on the field and give us some advantages through the use of personnel. That's not going to change.

"I think that's the beauty in what (coach) Matt (LaFleur) and the offensive staff has done this year is finding creative ways to get our best guys on the field and put them in positions to get the ball in space; no different this week."

Rodgers also provided his own scouting report for ﻿Dexter Williams﻿ and Ervin.

"I love Dex," Rodgers said. "Dex has a really good attitude. He's done a nice job of growing up in the offense and feeling more comfortable with the checks and his responsibilities in pass blocking and route running.

"It seems like he's a little more settled this year and feeling more confident."

On Ervin: "He can do a lot. He can play receiver. He can be our fly-option guy. He can play in the backfield. With those two guys in the protocol, we're going to have to have him play an even bigger role this week to make sure we're getting our best guys on the field."

The one bright side for Green Bay, whose running back room isn't the only one missing key pieces; they face a Niners team that is even more banged up. San Francisco will suit up Thursday night without its starting QB, star tight end, No. 1 receiver, top running back, star defensive ends, and top corner, among others.

The NFL is a survival of the fittest league. With the COVID-19 risk, the team that manages health best was always going to have an advantage.

The Packers have a chance to show once again they can win without several of their top weapons. It helps when Rodgers plays at an MVP level.

Related Content

news

Titans GM on Vic Beasley: 'Not every decision that we make works out'

Titans general manager Jon Robinson talks about how signing Vic Beasley did not work out for the team and that they're past it.
news

NFL upholds two-game suspension for Bears WR Javon Wims 

Javon Wims lost his appeal and will miss two games after the NFL upheld his suspension on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Falcons DE Takk McKinley lashes out over unfulfilled desire to be traded

﻿Takk McKinley was on the trade block in the last week before the deadline, but didn't get dealt. He's now making it clear he wanted out -- and still wants out, even if he can't be traded now.
news

49ers close facility for the day following a positive COVID-19 test

The San Francisco 49ers closed their facility after a positive COVID-19 test. For now Thursday night's game against the Packers remains as scheduled.
news

Packers, Cardinals receive no additional positive COVID-19 tests

The Green Bay Packers had no new positive COVID-19 tests from Tuesday's round of testing and Thursday night's game vs. the San Francisco 49ers is on track to be played as scheduled, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Bears release veteran WR Ted Ginn Jr. 

The Chicago Bears released wideout Ted Ginn, Jr., Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bruce Arians on Alvin Kamara: 'I coached Marshall Faulk, and this guy's scarier'

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ represents the NFL's greatest matchup nightmare for defensive coaches. Ahead of Sunday night's showdown between Tampa Bay and New Orleans, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians knows his staff will have sleepless nights.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook among Players of the Week

Monster showings from Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured them NFL weekly accolades. 
news

Niners rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk modeling his game after Packers' Davante Adams

After missing Week 1 due to a hamstring injury, Brandon Aiyuk has progressively become more involved in the 49ers offense and is coming off back-to-back big games. 
news

Joe Douglas says Gase is part of solution, Darnold is 'quarterback for the future' for winless Jets

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said coach Adam Gase is part of the solution and Sam Darnold is the future though the team has not won a game so far this season.
news

Titans releasing OLB Vic Beasley on Wednesday

The Titans announced Tuesday they will be releasing former All-Pro linebacker Vic Beasley on Wednesday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL