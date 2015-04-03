Scout vs. Scout: Is Marcus Mariota worth a top-10 pick?

"When you pick a player in the top 10, the expectation is right away he is going to give you performance and production. I don't believe that Marcus Mariota is that guy. Marcus Mariota will need some time to develop into being a franchise quarterback. I love the athleticism. I love his ability to be a dual-threat playmaker, but he misses too many layups in the passing game. He does make full-field reads, but he doesn't do it consistently. He reminds me of when Alex Smith came into the league, (and) needed some time to transition to a pro-style offense. I believe that's what Marcus Mariota is going to need, and if that is the case, I believe you have to take him late in the first round. That is where I have him graded. I believe he needs two to three years before he is ready to play in a pro-style system."