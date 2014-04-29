Will Timmy Jernigan or Aaron Donald have better NFL career?

Florida State's Timmy Jernigan and Pittsburgh's Aaron Donald are regarded by most analysts as the top two defensive tackles in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Which defensive tackle will end up having the better NFL career: Jernigan or Donald?
Donald gives you a lot more as a pass rusher than Jernigan. With the way the game is played today, he's a lot more valuable because of his ability to get to the QB. He's got double-digit sack potential, whereas Jernigan might be more of a three- to four-sack player. What I love about Jernigan is his strength at the point of attack in the run game. But although Donald is smaller, he's surprisingly strong at the point of attack as well.
I think it will really come down to fit and scheme. Donald is often compared to Geno Atkins and can have a similar type of impact for his team. He's less than 300 pounds, but he gets up field and makes plays. Jernigan can do a little bit of everything, but he's bigger and might have more of an impact on a team that needs a stouter guy to help their run defense.
- Bryan Fischer College Football 24/7
Unlike Jernigan, Donald a proven impact player
In terms of physical ability and potential upside, the answer would be Timmy Jernigan. That said, I'm going with Aaron Donald as having the better career long term because of his quicker first step, toughness and outstanding production in college. Jernigan has shown flashes of being an elite player, but Donald will enter the NFL as one after dominating during his senior season and at the Senior Bowl. Scheme will be important for him at the next level, but I see Donald having the will to succeed no matter where he's lined up on the field.
- Chase Goodbread College Football 24/7
Jernigan won't dominate like Donald
Donald's ability to penetrate from the defensive tackle position is rare, and while Timmy Jernigan shows some of the same skill, he's no Donald. The way Donald dominated the offensive linemen at the Reese's Senior Bowl was most impressive, and that competition (in North squad practices) included the likes of Zack Martin, Brandon Thomas, Weston Richburg and Cyril Richardson. He's a clean fit for a 4-3 defensive tackle, one that will be as disruptive on third down as he is on first down.
- Mike Huguenin College Football 24/7
Donald has greater star potential
If Donald were even 6-foot-3, he'd be one of the top two or three picks in this draft. He's short but active and disruptive, and I think he will be an NFL star. Jernigan has the potential to be a big-time run-stuffer, but he's not going to be disruptive. I can see him as a solid guy in the NFL, but that's it. Donald wins this one, easily.