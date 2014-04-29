Will Timmy Jernigan or Aaron Donald have better NFL career?

In terms of physical ability and potential upside, the answer would be Timmy Jernigan. That said, I'm going with Aaron Donald as having the better career long term because of his quicker first step, toughness and outstanding production in college. Jernigan has shown flashes of being an elite player, but Donald will enter the NFL as one after dominating during his senior season and at the Senior Bowl. Scheme will be important for him at the next level, but I see Donald having the will to succeed no matter where he's lined up on the field.