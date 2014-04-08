Debate: Which WR in 2014 draft will have biggest impact in NFL?

Published: Apr 08, 2014 at 09:03 AM

The wide receiver class might be the deepest of any position in the 2014 NFL Draft. Which receiver do you think will have the biggest impact in the NFL?

  • !
  • Daniel Jeremiah NFL.com

  • Watkins is draft's most complete WR

To me Sammy Watkins is the most complete receiver in this draft. I love Mike Evans and Odell Beckham Jr., but Watkins combines the best of both of those players. He can go up and high-point the football similar to Evans and plays with the same burst and explosiveness as Beckham. Watkins is going to be a dynamic four-down player because of his return abilities.

  • !
  • Charles Davis NFL.com

  • Beckham can impact game in several ways

The easy answer should be Sammy Watkins, who is the consensus top receiver on just about everyone's board. But there is another receiver that really intrigues me, and that's Odell Beckham Jr. of LSU. He has good enough size (6-0, 193 pounds) that he can play out wide and also work from the slot. He can be fully integrated into the offense as a pass catcher and runner, and as a nice bonus, he can return kicks. I suspect his pro day Wednesday will confirm what we have seen of him on tape.

  • !
  • Gil Brandt NFL.com

  • Evans will be matchup nightmare in NFL

I like Mike Evans, provided he lands with a team with a passer who can get him the ball. He's a huge matchup problem because of his size and speed. Watch the Alabama game from 2012 to see what he can do. He's a big target with outstanding hands.

  • !
  • Matt "Money" Smith NFL.com

  • Versatility gives Watkins the edge

Sammy Watkins has the ability to be special from multiple formations on offense, and he's a top-shelf return man. While there isn't a sizable gap between Watkins and the next best receiver, his versatility puts him in a class by himself.

It's always tough to evaluate wide receivers because their success is often determined by their offensive system and quarterback. I love a number of receivers in this class, but I'll go with Mike Evans as the guy who'll have the biggest impact because of his size and ability in the red zone. His size plus great hands will make him a quarterback's best friend near the goal line for years to come.

Sammy Watkins is too hard to argue with as the draft's most impactful receiver. Between his big-play capability and his dynamic return skills, it's hard to imagine any drafted skill player delivering more all-purpose yardage as a rookie. He's also likely to land with a team in immediate need of his talent, perhaps as a No. 1 receiver. There shouldn't be as many developmental growing pains, and if there are, he'll likely be given the chance to play through his mistakes.

Clemson's Sammy Watkins is the top-rated wide receiver for a reason, and I think he quickly will become an NFL star. He has good size and speed and is explosive with the ball in his hands. Assuming he is drafted by a team with a good quarterback, I think Watkins will make a relatively big impact as a rookie, then become a legitimate Pro Bowl-caliber receiver beginning in his second season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scout vs. scout: Should Cowboys draft a QB or defense at No. 4?

news

Scout vs. Scout: Which QB will be better pro, Goff or Wentz?

news

Scout vs. Scout: Who is best cornerback in 2015 NFL Draft?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks debate whether Washington's Marcus Peters or Michigan State's Trae Waynes is the top cornerback in the 2015 NFL Draft.
news

Who's the best wide receiver in 2015 NFL Draft?

Who's the best wide receiver in the 2015 NFL Draft? NFL Media scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks debated between Kevin White and Amari Cooper in the latest edition of Scout vs. Scout.
news

Is Dante Fowler, Jr. worth a top-five draft pick?

It's almost certain that Dante Fowler, Jr. will be selected in the top five of the draft, but is he worthy of such a high selection? Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah don't see eye to eye on this one.
news

Scout vs. Scout: Is Marcus Mariota worth a top-10 pick?

Oregon's Marcus Mariota is one of the top two quarterbacks in the 2015 NFL Draft, but is he worth a top-10 pick? Two former scouts debate just that in Scout vs. Scout.
news

Will Timmy Jernigan or Aaron Donald have better NFL career?

news

Could Derek Carr be first QB taken in 2014 NFL Draft?

news

Which tight end in 2014 NFL Draft has highest ceiling?

news

Which second-tier QB in 2014 draft will have best NFL career?

news

Which QB would you target beyond first round?