Debate: Which WR in 2014 draft will have biggest impact in NFL?

The wide receiver class might be the deepest of any position in the 2014 NFL Draft. Which receiver do you think will have the biggest impact in the NFL?
To me Sammy Watkins is the most complete receiver in this draft. I love Mike Evans and Odell Beckham Jr., but Watkins combines the best of both of those players. He can go up and high-point the football similar to Evans and plays with the same burst and explosiveness as Beckham. Watkins is going to be a dynamic four-down player because of his return abilities.
The easy answer should be Sammy Watkins, who is the consensus top receiver on just about everyone's board. But there is another receiver that really intrigues me, and that's Odell Beckham Jr. of LSU. He has good enough size (6-0, 193 pounds) that he can play out wide and also work from the slot. He can be fully integrated into the offense as a pass catcher and runner, and as a nice bonus, he can return kicks. I suspect his pro day Wednesday will confirm what we have seen of him on tape.
I like Mike Evans, provided he lands with a team with a passer who can get him the ball. He's a huge matchup problem because of his size and speed. Watch the Alabama game from 2012 to see what he can do. He's a big target with outstanding hands.
- Matt "Money" Smith NFL.com
Versatility gives Watkins the edge
Sammy Watkins has the ability to be special from multiple formations on offense, and he's a top-shelf return man. While there isn't a sizable gap between Watkins and the next best receiver, his versatility puts him in a class by himself.
- Bryan Fischer College Football 24/7
Evans will make his mark as red-zone threat
It's always tough to evaluate wide receivers because their success is often determined by their offensive system and quarterback. I love a number of receivers in this class, but I'll go with Mike Evans as the guy who'll have the biggest impact because of his size and ability in the red zone. His size plus great hands will make him a quarterback's best friend near the goal line for years to come.
- Chase Goodbread College Football 24/7
Watkins best bet to deliver as rookie
Sammy Watkins is too hard to argue with as the draft's most impactful receiver. Between his big-play capability and his dynamic return skills, it's hard to imagine any drafted skill player delivering more all-purpose yardage as a rookie. He's also likely to land with a team in immediate need of his talent, perhaps as a No. 1 receiver. There shouldn't be as many developmental growing pains, and if there are, he'll likely be given the chance to play through his mistakes.
- Mike Huguenin College Football 24/7
Watkins won't take long to be a star
Clemson's Sammy Watkins is the top-rated wide receiver for a reason, and I think he quickly will become an NFL star. He has good size and speed and is explosive with the ball in his hands. Assuming he is drafted by a team with a good quarterback, I think Watkins will make a relatively big impact as a rookie, then become a legitimate Pro Bowl-caliber receiver beginning in his second season.