Debate: Which WR in 2014 draft will have biggest impact in NFL?

The easy answer should be Sammy Watkins, who is the consensus top receiver on just about everyone's board. But there is another receiver that really intrigues me, and that's Odell Beckham Jr. of LSU. He has good enough size (6-0, 193 pounds) that he can play out wide and also work from the slot. He can be fully integrated into the offense as a pass catcher and runner, and as a nice bonus, he can return kicks. I suspect his pro day Wednesday will confirm what we have seen of him on tape.