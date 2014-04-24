Could Derek Carr be first QB taken in 2014 NFL Draft?

In my latest mock draft I have the Titans, led by their new QB-friendly head coach, Ken Whisenhunt, making Carr the first QB off the board. There are more than a few QB-needy teams in the top 10, but all were proactive in the offseason, ensuring their rosters had a quarterback with previous starting experience in the NFL, so the need might not be quite as acute. In addition, the Browns have a second pick in the first round (26), so they might have an additional reason to wait on a QB. Tennessee also has QBs on its roster that have been starters in Jake Locker and Matt Hasselbeck, but Carr seems to be a player that the Titans really like, and a good place for the surprise first QB to land.