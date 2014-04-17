Which tight end in 2014 NFL Draft has highest ceiling?

I like Eric Ebron the best, though I'm not sure I would take him in the top 20. He has good speed and can get deep -- becoming more and more important for tight ends these days -- and I think he is a better blocker than a lot of analysts give him credit for. He also is the only tight end I would take in the first round. I have concerns about the maturity of Seferian-Jenkins and the blocking ability of Amaro. And while Amaro was amazingly productive at Texas Tech, he won't be playing in that type of offense again. I think Niklas has a chance to be a big-timer because he's the best "dual threat" (blocker and receiver) among the tight ends.