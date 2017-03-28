Saying goodbye to the great fun that was 'The Leap'

"The Leap" is no more. This is a bummer.
On Tuesday, NFL owners passed a rule to prohibit players from leaping over offensive linemen during kicks. The rule change, designed to provide better protection to players -- specifically the snapper on field goal and extra-point attempts -- means the end for one of the most athletic and exciting plays in professional football. Nards.
All we have now is memories. Like Broncos rookie Justin Simmons' PAT block that paved the way for the most unlikely victory of the 2016 season (Super Bowl LI excluded):
That was fun, right? Here's another greatest hit, from Pats special teamer Shea McClellin:
I'm not sure if the Seahawks invented this genre, but they were certainly the most prolific practitioners. Bobby Wagner can fly:
Potentially related: Here's Cardinals coach explaining last year why "The Leap" had to go: "It's bad for football. Because what you're going to have to do now is start having centers raise their face up and get kicked in the face. And things that are just dangerous to the players. I think it's a dangerous play as it is and should be taken out of the game."
OK, Bruce, point taken. But even when the players messed it up, it still provided some real solid entertainment. And you wonder why you're in Cleveland now, Jamie Collins!
Everything was for the taking. And now it's all over. And that's the hardest part. R.I.P. "The Leap."