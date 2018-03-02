Saquon Barkley posts time of 4.40 seconds in 40-yard dash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who was selected first overall last year, was the only player at the 2017 combine to have both 29 reps on the bench and a 41-inch vertical leap, per NFL Research. Barkley joins Vernon Davis as the only players over 230 pounds to run a 4.40 or quicker in the 40 while also recording a vertical jump over 40 inches in the combine since 2003.