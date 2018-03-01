Saquon Barkley totals 29 reps on bench press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Penn State running back Saquon Barkley left no doubt about his size at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday when he weighed in at 233 pounds, and he left no doubt about his strength Thursday.

The 2018 NFL Draft's top-rated rusher bench pressed 225 pounds for 29 reps, tied for the most at the position. Georgia's Nick Chubb matched Barkley at 29 reps. After Barkley and Chubb, Texas RB Chris Warren, the son of the former Seattle Seahawks running back of the same name, placed third with 25 reps. Other bench press notables among running backs included LSU's Derrius Guice with 15, Oregon's Royce Freeman (17) and Georgia's Sony Michel (22). USC RB Ronald Jones did not participate.

At last year's combine, Oklahoma's Samaje Perine led all running backs with 30 reps, but nobody else had more than 24 (FSU FB Freddie Stevenson).

Barkley's total tied him for 13th best among running backs since 2006.

