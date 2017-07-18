Saquon Barkley bench-presses 30 reps at 225 pounds

After showing off a 405-pound power clean just a few weeks ago, the Penn State star bench-pressed 225 pounds 30 times on Saturday, as you can see above, at Penn State's annual Lift for Life charity event, per BlueWhiteIllustrated. At this year's NFL Scouting Combine, Barkley's total would have tied him for first place among RBs with Samaje Perine of Oklahoma. Perine was selected in the fourth round of the draft (No. 114 overall) by the Washington Redskins.