Santa Von gives every AFC West player bottle of wine

In the midst of another career year and on the heels of a lucrative offseason, Miller would be wrong not to feel untouchable and above it all. But even those atop the league's echelon of superstars like to give back during the holiday season.
Three weeks ahead of Christmas, Miller played Santa Claus for the entire AFC West, gifting every player in the division -- from the starting 53 to the practice squad to injured reserve -- a custom bottle of wine and a thank-you note, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post:
*It is an honor and a privilege to take the field and compete with you twice a year. We are so fortunate to have this opportunity to fulfill our childhood dreams of playing in the NFL. The blood, sweat, aches and pains, and endless hours spent watching film are a testament to the love and dedication we have for this game. So take a moment, reflect on all your successes, and enjoy your accomplishment. Appreciate those who have helped you get this far, and start working towards your next childhood dream. *
Thank you for helping to make our game great!
On the surface, yes, this is a stirring gesture that represents all that is great about locker-room camaraderie and the NFL brotherhood.
But if you dust off your conspiracy goggles for two seconds, you'll notice that Miller's Saint Nick impersonation is actually a devious plot to get his AFC West rivals -- especially the division-leading Raiders and Chiefs -- overdependent on his fine vino down the stretch, sending the enemy sidelines down the unforgiving wormhole of Wine Wednesdays and sabotaging their chances at stealing the division title.
You know it's true.