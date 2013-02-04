San Francisco 49ers robbed? Fourth-down no-call stirs debate

You can argue all you want, but I think the flag debate is overblown for a few reasons. Number one, because of the lack of awareness from Michael Crabtree in that situation. He stayed engaged with Jimmy Smith and even put his hand over Smith's facemask in an attempt to try to scramble to the ball. That's the wrong call, because when the officials see both players hooked onto each other, they're never going to throw a flag. What Crabtree needed to do was, in essence, "flop" and show that Smith was keeping him from getting to the ball. Fall down. Throw your arms up in the air. Something. Because Crabtree couldn't immediately break free from Smith, he had to know, right away, he wasn't getting to that football. Crabtree should have adjusted on the fly to try to get a new set of downs. If he had done that, I might be able to get behind a flag debate.