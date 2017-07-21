Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson selected to Walter Camp watch list

The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award released its preseason watch list on Friday and the reigning winner of the award, Louisville's Lamar Jackson, is among the headliners in the 40-player field.
Jackson received the honor in 2016 and will try to join Colt McCoy, Archie Griffin and O.J. Simpson as the only players to win the award in consecutive years.
Alabama led all schools with four representatives on the list, and Ohio State had the second-strongest representation with three.
A quarterback has won the award in seven of the past nine years, so QBs like Sam Darnold (USC) figure to be among Jackson's stiffest competition for the honor. Recent recipients of the award include Marcus Mariota (2014), Jameis Winston (2013), Andrew Luck (2011) and Cam Newton (2010).
The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 7.
2017 Walter Camp Award watch list
Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
J.T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State
Jake Browning, QB, Washington
Daniel Carlson, PK, Auburn
Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
Sam Darnold, QB, USC
Luke Falk, QB, Washington State
Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
Quinton Flowers, QB, USF
Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State
Jarvion Franklin, RB, Western Michigan
Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan
Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
Quadree Henderson, WR/KR, Pittsburgh
Jalen Hurts, QB, Alabama
Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern
Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
Derwin James, DB, Florida State
Arden Key, LB, LSU
Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Tyquan Lewis, DL, Ohio State
Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State
Jalin Moore, RB, Appalachian State
Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Rashaad Penny, RB/KR, San Diego State
Billy Price, OL, Ohio State
Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State
Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama
Mark Walton, RB, Miami (Fla.)
James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky
Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah