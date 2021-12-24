Around the NFL

Saints coach Sean Payton clears COVID-19 protocols, returns to team ahead of Dolphins game

Published: Dec 24, 2021 at 01:24 PM
Sean Payton and his whistle are united again.

The New Orleans Saints coach tested out of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols Friday, allowing him to return to the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune first reported the news.

The coach's return comes as his team prepares for a crucial prime-time game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Both teams are 7-7 and battling for playoff position with three games left to play. The Saints are tied with the Eagles and Vikings for the NFC's No. 7 seed, although the Vikings currently hold the tiebreaker edge.

Payton tested positive for the virus the Friday prior to the team's Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and missed the contest. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen served as acting head coach and directed a shutout of one of the NFL's most prolific offenses in a 9-0 Saints win.

This was Payton's second known bout with COVID-19, as he tested positive in March of 2020 as well.

Payton will rejoin a Saints team down multiple players due to COVID-19, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian﻿. New Orleans is preparing to start rookie QB Ian Book against Miami on Monday night.

Behind Book will be veteran quarterback Blake Bortles﻿, who is signing with the team Friday, Rapoport reported. Bortles spent less than two weeks with the Green Bay Packers in November while they dealt with COVID-19 issues. Bortles has not played in a regular-season game in over two years.

Both Payton and Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 last week and subsequently missed a game. Stefanski cleared protocols and rejoined the Browns on Wednesday. This week, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni tested positive and entered protocols, as did New York Jets coach Robert Saleh.

news

Browns activate QBs Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, WR Jarvis Landry from reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland has its quarterbacks back. The Browns activated signal-callers ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ and ﻿Case Keenum﻿ and starting receiver ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list, just over 24 hours ahead of their Saturday showdown with the Packers.
news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (illness) questionable to play vs. Bengals after missing Friday's practice

An non-COVID illness could potentially sideline Baltimore's No. 2 with Lamar Jackson (ankle) still unable to get back on the field.
news

Bears to start QB Nick Foles vs. Seahawks; Justin Fields (ankle) questionable to play

An ankle injury to Justin Fields has forced the Bears to turn back to ﻿Nick Foles for Week 16.
news

Colts place guard Quenton Nelson on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Cardinals game

The Colts may have to try to extend their recent hot streak without another key lineman. Indianapolis placed ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.
news

Buccaneers rule out WR Mike Evans (hamstring) vs. Panthers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without another star receiver Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 24

The Bills will be without WR Gabriel Davis for Week 16. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Justin Tucker fully supports Ravens' decisions to go for two points over PATs in recent one-point losses

Two of the Ravens' last three games ended in defeat following failed two-point conversion attempts. Kicker Justin Tucker, who many peg as "The GOAT" at his position, recently expressed his support for the team's decision to not go for game-tying PATs.
news

Zach Wilson not focused on Trevor Lawrence ahead of Jags-Jets: 'I don't look at it as me against Trevor'

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars take on No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. But Wilson isn't viewing the game as him versus Lawrence to prove who is better.
news

Amari Cooper frustrated with Cowboys' offensive struggles, hopes to see more targets

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper﻿ was asked Thursday if he's frustrated by the offense's struggles, particularly when he's not getting the ball. "I got to be honest," he said, "it actually does."
news

George Kittle on Niners' loss to Titans: 'Our best players didn't play our best game'

The 49ers got off to a hot start Thursday night against Tennessee, moving the ball up and down the field and holding the Titans to just 55 first-half yards. But the Niners collapsed in the final two quarters, watching a 10-0 lead turn into a 20-17 defeat.
news

Mike Vrabel: People were planning our funeral, but Titans 'not dead yet'

Thursday night's victory over the San Francisco 49ers pulled the Tennessee Titans out of a four-game funk.
