Saints HC Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19, will not coach vs. Bucs

Saints head coach Sean Payton will not be on the sidelines for Sunday night's prime-time game against the Buccaneers after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume head-coaching duties in Payton's absence while offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will call plays.

Payton is fully vaccinated, according to the team.

This is the second time the 57-year-old coach has contracted the virus since last year. Payton made headlines in March 2020 after becoming the first known person in the NFL to test positive for the virus.