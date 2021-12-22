Eagles HC Nick Sirianni enters COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for virus

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that head coach Nick Sirianni has entered COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the virus.
The team also announced Sirianni will continue to conduct his responsibilties remotely and remains hopeful about coaching on Sunday.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo would be the acting head coach making the game-situation decisions if Sirianni can't coach against the Giants.
Around the NFL will have more on this shortly.