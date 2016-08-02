Ryan Fitzpatrick's hair inching toward sentient status

The veteran quarterback arrived on the scene at Jets camp last week with a bushy beard and barely controlled bouffant. Perhaps it's the New Jersey humidity, but we're now starting to have concerns Fitzpatrick's aggressive coif is showing signs it could be self-aware.
Fitzpatrick joked at the time of his signing that he was unable to get a haircut during his absence because media members had staked out his barbershop, ruining it as a fortress of follicle tranquility. Which leads us to this entertaining back and forth between Fitzmagic and ESPN's Suzy Kolber, who knows a thing or two about awkward exchanges with prominent Jets signal-callers.
Last November, Fitzpatrick -- then mired in a slump -- got a haircut and the Jets proceeded to rip off five straight wins. After a rough practice on Tuesday, perhaps superstition will be the driver that distances him from the Harvard Caveman Lawyer look.