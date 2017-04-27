Running diary of the Carl Weathers red-carpet show

Published: Apr 27, 2017 at 01:03 PM

I'll start with a acknowledgement: I had no plans to write about the 2017 NFL Draft red carpet show until I found out Carl Weathers was prominently involved.

Like pretty much every other American male born between 1968 and 1984, I'm a huge fan of the Rocky franchise. That said, even I must admit it took few beats before connecting the dots when I first heard the news. For the uninitiated: Weathers portrayed Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky movies. Sylvester Stallone's titular Rocky Balboa was born and bred in Philly. Creed actually hailed from Los Angeles, but let's not overthink this. Weathers also had a cup of coffee as a player with the Oakland Raiders in the early '70s, so, yeah, it makes enough sense.

Anyway, we're excited that Carl Weathers is on NFL Network today in the same way you guys are excited for the actual draft. Here's the End Around's running diary of the 90-minute red carpet show on NFL Network.

3:03: Carl Weathers heads down the steps to "Living in America" by James Brown. Rocky fans are quick to point out this is the song that played as Apollo Creed entered the ring for his fight against Ivan Drago. Creed was straight-up murdered in the ring minutes later. Let's hope there's no connective tissue here.

6:07: I don't think I've ever seen anyone more excited about an assignment than Nate Burleson on the red carpet at the NFL Draft.

6:13: Melissa Stark just accidentally referred to Weathers as Apollo Creed before correcting herself. I'm sure he never gets tired of that.

6:20: Chidobe Awuzie is wearing all black. Why? "We gonna kill it, it's a murder scene out here." This was probably the same thing Ivan Drago said before his fight with Carl Weathers.

6:23: We just got a slow-motion instant replay of Derek Barnett falling backwards into a pit of blue balls. There were also red balls.

6:28: Man, Wikipedia tells me that Carl Weathers is 69 years old. I'm more than 30 years his junior and he looks younger than me. Gonna find somewhere to die.

6:31: Ryan Ramczyk looks like exactly the type of guy who would choose House of Pain's "Jump Around" as his walk-up song.

6:33: Stark just referred to Carl Weathers as "my good friend" as she threw to commercial. I wonder if that's true.

6:35:

Again, Carl Weathers is Carl Weathers. Not Apollo Creed. Shouldn't this be #CarlClean?

6:38: Burleson said Marshon Lattimore has "grown man swag." I want that.

6:46: Stark just referred to Kay Adams as "my good friend." I wonder if that's true.

6:50: A favorite Carl Weathers performance came a decade ago in the cult classic comedy series Arrested Development. Weathers played himself as a ludicrously cheap Hollywood star who scams one of the central characters and can't stop talking about stew, a delicious and economic entree for the ages.

6:52:

"Hey Dad ... you sure about the hat? I know you love it, but just ... you know ... think it through. There are ramifications to your actions here."

6:56: Stark just asked Weathers if he planned to jump in the ball pit. "Not I, said the duck." This man is a treasure who should be kept behind Plexiglass.

7:04: Happy to see DeShone Kizer in lavender. Most guys have been dressed like they're going to a funeral. Everyone looks like extras from "Tha Crossroads" video shoot.

7:14: Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney look like a principal and vice principal on hand just to make sure the kids don't get too rowdy.

7:17: LSU safety Jamal Adams won this damn thing:

7:30: That's it. Great job, kids. Carl Weathers should do this every year. Did I mention I love Carl Weathers?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2020 Graybeards: Squad of leftover free agents strong at QB

Dan Hanzus unveils the 2020 Graybeards -- and this year's roster of remaining free agents contains some tantalizing talents, including Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney.
news

Tom Brady, now 41, exists in his own great wide open

The Tom Brady doubters can stop now, as the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback continues to perform at a high level. Dan Hanzus wonders: How long can Brady keep this up as he heads into uncharted territory?
news

Darrelle Revis retires: Goodbye to the greatest N.Y. Jet

Darrelle Revis' retirement prompts Dan Hanzus to remember the many highs (and occasional lows) of the career of the greatest New York Jet of all time.
news

Jay Cutler is very much himself on 'Very Cavallari'

Dan Hanzus examines what Jay Cutler's star turn on "Very Cavallari" appears to reveal about the true nature of the former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback.
news

Mailbag: Is Flacco ready for his year-long NFL audition?

How will Joe Flacco react to Lamar Jackson's presence in Baltimore? Will Case Keenum pan out? Who needs a new uniform? Dan Hanzus answers those questions -- and more -- in his mailbag.
news

Ichiro wants to know: Who the (expletive) is Brady?

Tom Brady's enormous societal imprint doesn't cover everyone. Take, for instance, soon-to-be-retired baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki.
news

Pearson vs. Akers: Who is the draft's troll king?

Shifting the draft from Radio City Music Hall to large outdoor venues in other cities has paved the way for what's quickly become one of the draft's most entertaining aspects: The Day 2 troll jobs from representatives of rival teams.
news

Walk-up songs for every prospect at 2018 NFL Draft

Dan Hanzus has procured the song selections for each of the 22 prospects who will be in the green room at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. Get ready to hear a lot of Drake.
news

Against all odds, Michael Crabtree-Aqib Talib III is on

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree will ply their trade outside the confines of the AFC West in 2018, but that won't stop the two men from sharing a field this year.
news

Trailer released for upcoming 'All or Nothing' season

The 2017 Dallas Cowboys got the NFL Films treatment during last season. We now have a trailer for how things played out for Jerry Jones' iconic team.
news

Good/Bad Week: Colts greats rewarded, Tyrod's ill luck

While it was a big week for a pair of Indianapolis Colts greats, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had some not-so-exciting news. Dan Hanzus scopes out the good and bad of the week.
news

Who will forever end their Super Bowl drought next?

Dan Hanzus takes questions from you, the readers, in the reincarnated End Around Mailbag. It livvvvvvvves! First up, which team is destined to win its first Super Bowl title next?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW