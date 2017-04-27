Running diary of the Carl Weathers red-carpet show

Like pretty much every other American male born between 1968 and 1984, I'm a huge fan of the Rocky franchise. That said, even I must admit it took few beats before connecting the dots when I first heard the news. For the uninitiated: Weathers portrayed Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky movies. Sylvester Stallone's titular Rocky Balboa was born and bred in Philly. Creed actually hailed from Los Angeles, but let's not overthink this. Weathers also had a cup of coffee as a player with the Oakland Raiders in the early '70s, so, yeah, it makes enough sense.