Rumors of Drew Brees' demise have been greatly exaggerated; two fantasy sleepers

The sense of doom surrounding ﻿Drew Brees﻿' 4.8 air yards per attempt.

At first blush, that extremely low figure in air yards per attempt seemingly supports a growing concern around the 1-2 New Orleans Saints: that the 41-year-old quarterback's arm strength has deteriorated to the point of futility. My contextualized math refutes this sentiment -- pretty strongly.

First, look at the recent history of this offense: launching the ball downfield just hasn't been the strategy for Brees or the Saints. Last season, Brees' 6.7-yard average in air yards per attempt was the third-lowest figure of the 27 quarterbacks who threw enough passes to qualify. In 2018, his 7.1-yard average ranked fifth-lowest amongst 30 qualified quarterbacks. And in 2017, he ranked dead last among 29 qualified QBs at 6.4 air yards per attempt. If you have routinely watched New Orleans, you've seen this with your own eyes. But it's important to understand why you're seeing it.

The Saints' personnel packages, play-calling (routes run) and protections are all geared toward supporting a foundation of quick throws, and they've been quite effective and productive. One way to show that: New Orleans has ranked among the top four teams in touchdowns per game in each of the past three seasons. Another piece of evidence: Brees has set the single-season record for completion percentage in two of the past three seasons, leading the league in the category in all three. And of course, the most important data point comes in the win-loss column: The Saints have taken the NFC South in each of the past three campaigns, finishing with 13, 13 and 11 wins.

The bottom line is that the most successful teams have a cohesive approach, with their personnel and play-calling strategically aligned. The Saints have executed their game plan to great effect. Unfortunately, a couple of factors have conspired against New Orleans in 2020.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, offseason activities were extremely limited, and the preseason was canceled altogether. This prevented Sean Payton, Brees and Co. from really getting their creative juices flowing on new scheme developments. That said, this is something the entire league's had to deal with. ﻿Michael Thomas﻿' absence, though, has clearly hit the Saints hard.

A first-team All-Pro receiver two years running, Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1. The 27-year-old, of course, set a single-season record with 149 catches in 2019. He was targeted on over 33 percent of the Saints' passes last season (and over 30 percent in the red zone), earning the most air yards among all NFL receivers (1,175, per Next Gen Stats). Oh, and Thomas racked up all those gaudy numbers while lining up in the slot on about 21 percent of plays -- an alignment that's often associated with shorter routes. When a quarterback loses a piece this integral, isn't a lapse in production understandable?

Furthermore, at various points over Brees' past eight seasons, he's experienced similar dips in average depth of target over short stretches. I looked for a correlation between those dips and losses, and measured that against all other QBs across the league. Guess what? Comparing Brees' numbers to the average of all quarterbacks -- and, more specifically, QBs who use quick passes at a similar rate to Brees -- the Saints are less correlated with losses when the signal-caller's air-yards-per-attempt figure decreases.

My math suggests two things about this offense. First, Thomas is indeed one of the most valuable weapons in football, given his ability to create the blend of quick passes and strategic deep plays that this group is optimized to execute. And secondly, if the Saints can increase the efficiency of the other pass catchers in Thomas' absence, it could be even harder to stop the all-world receiver upon his return.