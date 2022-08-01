Ruling in Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing expected on Monday

A ruling in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing is expected to come on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday afternoon.

Watson's three-day hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson concluded on June 30. Post-brief hearings from Watson's and the NFL's representation were turned in the week of July 11.

Any appeal of the decision would be handled by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or by his designee, per the 2020 collective bargaining agreement, but the NFLPA released a statement Sunday in advance of Robinson's ruling that it will stand by her decision regardless of the outcome.

The NFLPA ended its statement calling on the NFL to do the same.

Prior to the disciplinary hearing at the end of June, Watson agreed to confidential settlements with 20 of the 24 women who filed civil suits alleging he committed sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Watson has denied the claims. Two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, which were filed by 10 women.

Watson has not played in an NFL game since the 2020 season with the Houston Texans. Watson requested a trade from the team during that offseason prior to the first allegations of sexual misconduct in March 2021. He then sat out the entire 2021 season.

The Texans were sued by 30 women in a suit filed on June 27, which alleged the organization enabled Watson's misconduct during his time with the team. The lawyer for the women confirmed on July 15 that all 30 had reached confidential settlements with the team.

The Browns traded for Watson in March before signing him to a five-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million.