Roundup: Saints extend safety J.T. Gray, restructure DT David Onyemata's contract

The Saints are getting necessarily busy on the financial front as they try to work their way toward the salary cap and attempt to get under it.

A day after the news the Saints were considering trading defensive tackle Malcom Brown in order to achieve some cap relief, New Orleans agreed to a two-year deal with safety and special teamer J.T. Gray﻿, keeping him with the team on a deal worth $4 million ($2 million) guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Perhaps more importantly, the Saints also restructured defensive tackle David Onyemata﻿'s contract, creating $4.34M in cap space, per Rapoport.

The Saints are going to have to steadily chip away at their salary cap issue in a manner such as this if they want to attempt to remain competitive while also getting under the cap. A move like trading Brown would make sense, as he's in the final year of a three-year deal and his departure combined with Onyemata's restructure would clear nearly $10 million in space. And plenty of smaller moves -- including re-signings and restructures -- are sure to continue coming.

