Washington LB Thomas Davis plans to retire after this season

Thomas Davis﻿' career is coming to a close.

Whether that will be as soon as this weekend depends on the Washington Football Team.

The veteran linebacker said via an Instagram post Tuesday that Week 17 will be his final regular-season game. Of course, Washington (6-9) can extend its season with a win Sunday over the Eagles, which would seal the NFC East and a home playoff game.

Otherwise, it will be the final game of Davis' noteworthy, 16-year career. The first 14 came in Carolina, where the 2005 first-round pick out of Georgia made three Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2015 while leading a dominant Panthers defense to the Super Bowl. Davis has accumulated 1,216 tackles, including 90 for loss, 29 sacks, 18 forced fumbles and 13 interceptions, leaving an imprint on all three levels of several strong units.

Davis also was the 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year.