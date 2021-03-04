Former All-Pro LB Thomas Davis announces he'll sign one-day deal with Panthers before retiring

The former All-Pro linebacker announced on Instagram he is following through with his plans to retire after 16 seasons. But first, he will spend another day with the franchise he starred on. Davis was released by Washington on Wednesday, a procedural move that will allow him to sign a one-day contract with the Carolina Panthers next week.

"The time has finally come and I want to thank each and every one of you for supporting me along this journey," Davis wrote. "The Washington Football Team, @washingtonnfl, has agreed to release me so that on March 11th, I will officially be returning to the place that my heart has been all along. By signing a one day contract, I will retire from the @nfl as a Carolina Panther. @panthers thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity. Thank you @nflfilms & @jmohamed_83 for this video. I hope you all enjoy!"