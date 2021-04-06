Around the NFL

Roundup: Rodney Hudson receives three-year, $30M extension from Cardinals

Published: Apr 06, 2021 at 11:51 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Rodney Hudson went from a team looking to shed his salary to a team willing to take it on and pay him more in the near future.

Hudson received an extension from the Cardinals when he was traded to Arizona, resulting in a new three-year, $30 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

The extension added two years and $20.1 million in possible earnings, with $16 million in guarantees, and Hudson received a $7.4 million increase in fully guaranteed money to bring the fully guaranteed total up to $10.9 million, per Rapoport. The pact also includes two voidable years for cap purposes.

Las Vegas went about shopping Hudson in a reverse order of sorts, first planning to release him before seeking a trade partner. The intent to release didn't make much sense, because it wouldn't have saved Las Vegas significant money in the short term and more importantly, Hudson is still a very good center. Getting a third-rounder in return at least landed the Raiders some compensation.

Arizona, meanwhile, is more than happy to have Hudson, as demonstrated by the money it was willing to pay him. With a new deal in his pocket at 31 years old, Hudson will replace the departed Mason Cole and can be expected to be a reliable force up front.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Tuesday:

  • The NFL Players Association sent agents the numbers on performance-based pay for the 2020 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa earned a league-high $622,056 after starting 16 games. Payouts will be deferred to 2024 or later, as agreed upon during last year's CBA negotiations amid a salary-cap shortfall, Garafolo added.
  • The Detroit Lions announced the signing of cornerback Quinton Dunbar﻿, who agreed to a one-year deal after spending one season with the Seahawks.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers stumps to be full-time 'Jeopardy!' host, but has no plans to retire soon

Aaron Rodgers is full-on campaigning to land the full-time gig hosting Jeopardy! Wanting to land the position doesn't mean the 37-year-old, coming off his third MVP award, is considering retiring to work a new job.
news

Robby Anderson ready to recapture 'very good chemistry' with new Panthers QB Sam Darnold

The ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ trade from New York to Carolina rejoins the QB with deep threat Robby Anderson after the duo spent two seasons together with the Jets. Anderson said he was "surprised" by the Panthers trading for Darnold, and he looks forward to rebuilding that rapport.
news

Panthers allow Teddy Bridgewater to talk to teams about trade

The Carolina Panthers' trade for QB ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ puts ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ in no-man's-land. Ian Rapoport reports that the Panthers granted the incumbent starter the ability to talk with teams to potentially facilitate a trade.
news

Ndamukong Suh: 'Ultimate goal' was to chase another Super Bowl with Buccaneers

For the third straight season, ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿ signed a one-year deal in Tampa Bay. Introduced Monday after his latest pact, the former first-round pick said his "ultimate goal" was to remain with the Super Bowl champs.
news

Oregon tackle Penei Sewell: Would be 'dream come true' to reunite with Justin Herbert in L.A.

The Chargers are one of the teams in need of left tackle help and just so happen to have Penei Sewell's former teammate, ﻿Justin Herbert﻿, under center. Sewell has allowed himself to consider what it would be like blocking for his college QB once again.
news

Tobin: Bengals won't be 'overly greedy' trying to trade No. 5 pick with 'premier players' in draft

Sitting at No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin says the team will weigh its options with the pick, but may not want to miss out on top prospects in the draft. 
news

'Field goal' response no good in Aaron Rodgers' debut as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

A much-scrutinized decision in the NFC Championship Game followed Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to his debut as "Jeopardy!" guest host, which aired Monday in syndication and ended in memorable fashion thanks to a Green Bay-related answer in the waning moments of the episode.  
news

Former Washington, Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar signing with Lions on one-year deal

Former Washington Football Team and Seattle Seahawks defensive back ﻿Quinton Dunbar﻿ is signing with the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal. 
news

Aaron Rodgers still sees future with Packers as 'beautiful mystery'

While Aaron Rodgers is still relishing his latest MVP campaign, he acknowledged Monday his status in Green Bay remains the same. "My future, really a lot of it is out of my control," the 37-year-old Packers QB said.
news

Jets trade Sam Darnold to Panthers for three draft picks

Sam Darnold, the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, has been dealt from the Jets to the Panthers, Ian Rapoport reports. Carolina is sending New York a sixth-rounder in this year's draft, as well as a second- and fourth-rounder in 2022.
news

Sammy Watkins hopes to recapture collegiate form with Ravens: 'I think I'm that guy'

The world hasn't seen a dominant Sammy Watkins in years. After signing as a free agent in Baltimore, Watkins hopes his latest fresh start ushers in a rebirth for the former No. 4 overall pick.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW