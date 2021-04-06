Roundup: Rodney Hudson receives three-year, $30M extension from Cardinals

Rodney Hudson went from a team looking to shed his salary to a team willing to take it on and pay him more in the near future.

Hudson received an extension from the Cardinals when he was traded to Arizona, resulting in a new three-year, $30 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

The extension added two years and $20.1 million in possible earnings, with $16 million in guarantees, and Hudson received a $7.4 million increase in fully guaranteed money to bring the fully guaranteed total up to $10.9 million, per Rapoport. The pact also includes two voidable years for cap purposes.

Las Vegas went about shopping Hudson in a reverse order of sorts, first planning to release him before seeking a trade partner. The intent to release didn't make much sense, because it wouldn't have saved Las Vegas significant money in the short term and more importantly, Hudson is still a very good center. Getting a third-rounder in return at least landed the Raiders some compensation.

Arizona, meanwhile, is more than happy to have Hudson, as demonstrated by the money it was willing to pay him. With a new deal in his pocket at 31 years old, Hudson will replace the departed Mason Cole and can be expected to be a reliable force up front.

