Roundup: Jaguars sign former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson

Jacksonville's rebuild under new head coach Urban Meyer is adding some Super Bowl experience.

Former Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker Damien Wilson has signed with the Jaguars, the team announced Friday.

Having started 22 games over four seasons with the Cowboys to start his career, the 27-year-old Wilson spent the past two campaigns with the Chiefs. Wilson had a career-high 83 tackles during Kansas City's 2019 Super Bowl-winning run and had 73 last season.

Wilson, who had four tackles in a Super Bowl LIV victory, should bring experience and depth on the inside to a Jags linebacker corps that includes Joe Schobert and Myles Jack.