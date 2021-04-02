Around the NFL

Roundup: Jaguars sign former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson

Published: Apr 02, 2021 at 04:08 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Jacksonville's rebuild under new head coach Urban Meyer is adding some Super Bowl experience.

Former Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker ﻿Damien Wilson﻿ has signed with the Jaguars, the team announced Friday.

Having started 22 games over four seasons with the Cowboys to start his career, the 27-year-old Wilson spent the past two campaigns with the Chiefs. Wilson had a career-high 83 tackles during Kansas City's 2019 Super Bowl-winning run and had 73 last season.

Wilson, who had four tackles in a Super Bowl LIV victory, should bring experience and depth on the inside to a Jags linebacker corps that includes ﻿Joe Schobert﻿ and ﻿Myles Jack﻿.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Friday:

  • The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they signed offensive lineman Jamil Douglas to a one-year deal.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of offensive tackle Kolton Miller to a multi-year extension, which was initially reported Tuesday and is a three-year pact for $54.015 million.
  • The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that wide receiver Sammy Watkins officially signed his contract. Watkins' deal was initially reported a week prior.
  • The Miami Dolphins announced they signed defensive tackle John Jenkins﻿, an unrestricted free agent from Chicago. Jenkins played in 11 games last season with the Bears and is returning to Miami, where he played the 2019 season and had five starts.
  • The Seattle Seahawks officially announced Tyler Lockett﻿'s four-year, $69.2 million extension, which was reported on Wednesday by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Related Content

news

49ers asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo is first-round pick

Should the Patriots -- or perhaps another NFL team -- want to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers' asking price is a first-round pick, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports. 
news

Texans could pursue QB Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson isn't on team in fall

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Houston Texans could pursue free-agent quarterback Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson is not on the team this fall.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts changes number to No. 1

With ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ off the Eagles' roster and in another state, ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is no longer No. 2 on Philadelphia's quarterback depth chart. He's also no longer No. 2 on the field.
news

After ample preparation, Aaron Rodgers 'was ready to rock and roll' as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

Aaron Rodgers' run as "Jeopardy!" guest host begins on Monday and the Packers' quarterback has been studying diligently for the role. 
news

Bears see Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback, 'excited to have him'

In case ﻿Andy Dalton﻿'s word wasn't enough, Chicago confirmed Friday that Dalton is the starting QB for the Bears entering 2021. GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy had a lot to say on the decision.
news

Former Pro Bowl OL LeCharles Bentley tabbed as NFL's senior advisor for player performance and development

Once one of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL, former two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman ﻿LeCharles Bentley﻿ is now the NFL's senior advisor of player performance and development, the league announced Friday. 
news

Gerald Everett excited by opportunity to play with Russell Wilson in Seattle

Gerald Everett, after playing alongside a cast of weapons in Los Angeles for most of his first four years, joins a similarly talented offense in Seattle that might just have the perfect role -- and QB -- ready for him.
news

'Authentic' Justin Herbert has Chargers coach Brandon Staley excited about potential together

Los Angeles' new coach Brandon Staley is already taken with second-year QB Justin Herbert, despite never having even practiced together. The coach recently marveled at the signal-caller's leadership and confidence.
news

Atlanta Falcons plan to play game in London in 2021

After its cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL International Series is set to make its return in 2021. The Falcons announced they will be one of the teams to travel abroad in October.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton sees 'some Andrew Luck traits' in 'special talent' Carson Wentz

T.Y. Hilton is sticking around on a one-year deal with the Colts because he said it felt like the right move. His comments comparing new QB Carson Wentz and old QB Andrew Luck may indicate a clear reason why he decided to stay in Indy.
news

Ron Rivera: Ryan Fitzpatrick is Washington's No. 1 QB, but there will be competition

Washington HC Ron Rivera said Ryan Fitzpatrick will arrive as the team's No. 1 QB, but that won't preclude him from competition. It also won't necessarily prevent the Football Team from adding another quarterback via the draft or free agency.
