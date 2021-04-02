Roundup: Jaguars sign former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson

Jacksonville's rebuild under new head coach Urban Meyer is adding some Super Bowl experience.
Former Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker Damien Wilson has signed with the Jaguars, the team announced Friday.
Having started 22 games over four seasons with the Cowboys to start his career, the 27-year-old Wilson spent the past two campaigns with the Chiefs. Wilson had a career-high 83 tackles during Kansas City's 2019 Super Bowl-winning run and had 73 last season.
Wilson, who had four tackles in a Super Bowl LIV victory, should bring experience and depth on the inside to a Jags linebacker corps that includes Joe Schobert and Myles Jack.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Friday:
- The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they signed offensive lineman Jamil Douglas to a one-year deal.
- The Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of offensive tackle Kolton Miller to a multi-year extension, which was initially reported Tuesday and is a three-year pact for $54.015 million.
- The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that wide receiver Sammy Watkins officially signed his contract. Watkins' deal was initially reported a week prior.
- The Miami Dolphins announced they signed defensive tackle John Jenkins, an unrestricted free agent from Chicago. Jenkins played in 11 games last season with the Bears and is returning to Miami, where he played the 2019 season and had five starts.
- The Seattle Seahawks officially announced Tyler Lockett's four-year, $69.2 million extension, which was reported on Wednesday by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.