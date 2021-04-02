Raiders CB Nevin Lawson suspended two games

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without cornerback Nevin Lawson to start the 2021 season.

Lawson has been suspended for the first two games of the upcoming season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per the transaction wire.

This will be the third consecutive season Lawson will miss the Raiders' season opener.

Ahead of his first season with the Raiders in 2019, Lawson was given a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He was then handed a one-game suspension from the league for using his helmet as weapon in the 2019 season finale against the Denver Broncos. Lawson served that suspension for the first game of the 2020 season.