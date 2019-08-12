Raiders CB Nevin Lawson suspended four games

Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Lawson has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Over his five-year career, Lawson has started 54 games (14 in 2018), recorded 194 tackles and one sack.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested and charged with driving while impaired Friday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
The NFL has found the Cincinnati Bengals fully compliant with the league's injury report policy as it relates to quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of Week 11's game against the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing his way for a return this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
After last week's sideline altercation with 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw, Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro won't be allowed on the sidelines for Sunday night's road game against the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Greenlaw will be fined, Pelissero reported.
The Green Bay Packers have turned their season around since the beginning of November, winning four of their last five to storm back into playoff contention -- something cornerback Jaire Alexander foresaw coming.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who passed concussion protocol late Friday afternoon, is expected to start versus the 1-11 Carolina Panthers.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (groin) is listed questionable for Sunday's Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (concussion, rib, right shoulder) practiced fully on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he's feeling good after undergoing an appendectomy on Wednesday and indicated his coaching duties won't be hindered on the sidelines against Philadelphia.