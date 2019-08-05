Raiders CB Lawson says he's facing 4-game suspension

It appears Oakland will begin the 2019 regular season without an offseason free-agent acquisition.

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson said in a Twitter post on Monday evening that he has been suspended by the league for the first four games of the season for violating the league's PED policy.

Lawson said he failed a drug test for Ostarine, though he has "never knowingly taken" the drug.

"Unfortunately, it does not matter, as I am responsible for knowing every single ingredient that goes into my body," Lawson wrote, "and I apparently failed in this regard."

Lawson is not the first player to have been disciplined this offseason for using Ostarine. Titans tackle Taylor Lewan is also facing a four-game suspension after testing positive for the substance.

Oakland signed Lawson to a one-year deal in March after the cornerback was cut by the Lions. Lawson was drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2014 draft and started 54 of 62 games played over five seasons for the franchise.

Lawson is one of seven new cornerbacks in Oakland and is vying for a starting role that he could well inhabit when he returns from his expected suspension.