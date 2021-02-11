Britt Reid no longer a member of Chiefs coaching staff after contract expires

Published: Feb 10, 2021 at 09:30 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Britt Reid, who was placed on administrative leave while under contract, is no longer with the Kansas City Chiefs as his contract has expired, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday evening.

Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was previously the Chiefs' outside linebackers coach. The team announced Tuesday that Britt Reid was placed on administrative leave after his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday.

Reid was involved in a multi-vehicle collision last Thursday night that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition with a brain injury, according to the Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department media unit.

The crash occurred when, according to the KCPD, a grey Chevy Impala, which had run out of gas, was stopped on the southbound entrance ramp for I-435 from Stadium Drive near Arrowhead Stadium. A Chevy Traverse was parked, with its lights on, near the Impala to provide assistance. A Ram pickup truck, which Britt Reid admitted to police he was driving, traveling on the entrance ramp struck the left front of the Impala and then the rear of the Traverse.

A 5-year-old seated in the back seat of the Traverse was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and a 4-year-old also seated in the back seat was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police. The driver of the Traverse and the front seat adult passenger did not sustain injuries, nor did the Impala driver.

KCPD is investigating the cause of the crash and Britt Reid's involvement and noted most investigations take multiple weeks.

Britt Reid did not travel with the Chiefs to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following the Chiefs' defeat on Sunday, Andy Reid briefly addressed the situation, but said he could not elaborate on the situation.

