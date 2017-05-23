Roberto Aguayo needs to stop missing kicks pronto

Last month, we pumped up the upcoming training camp battle between Bucs kickers Roberto Aguayo and veteran newcomer Nick Folk as one of the most fascinating subplots of this summer's Hard Knocks.
Based on what we're hearing out of OTAs in Tampa, it's fair to wonder if there will be any drama left for NFL Films producers to document by the time August rolls around.
Aguayo missed "at least three" of four field-goal attempts while kicking toward narrower-than-usual goalposts during Tuesday's practice, according to JoeBucsFan.com. Check out this gruesome dispatch from Mr. Joe:
The first clanked the right goal post from 30 yards. After his third effort, practice went silent. You could hear a pin drop. Ninety players plus coaches, many just BSing and drinking water during the kicking period, were quiet.
To make matters worse, Folk -- who already threw down the "I've got kids to feed" gauntlet upon signing with Tampa -- drilled all four of his kicks. Four-for-four beats 1-for-4 every time.
It's easy to feel sorry for Aguayo. It's harder to feel for the Bucs, who got themselves into this mess with one of the stranger draft decisions in recent NFL history.