Rob Gronkowski steals Tom Brady's jersey at Fenway

The saga continues. This morning, Patriots owner Robert Kraft officially presented Tom Brady with his missing Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI jerseys. The moment was documented and tweeted out on the Patriots Twitter page.
Brady wore the Super Bowl LI jersey to the Red Sox Opening Day game at Fenway Park and even held it up for the Boston faithful. However, seconds later, Rob Gronkowski -- fresh off his WrestleMania 33 appearance -- swiped the jersey away and attempted to run off with it. Brady chased him down and once again had the jersey -- valued at $500,000 -- in his possession.
Sidenote, based on his WrestleMania appearance and his agility in the Opening Day clip, Gronk looks fully recovered from last season's back injury.
(AP Photos/Elise Amendola)
Lastly, one fun fact--depending on your fan allegiance:
Since 2000, New England/Boston sports fans have enjoyed 10 major pro sports championships:
»Patriots: 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016
»Red Sox: 2004, 2007, 2013
»Bruins: 2011
»Celtics: 2008
In that same time frame, Atlanta sports fans have enjoyed zero. This just means Atlanta is due, right?