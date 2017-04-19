Rob Gronkowski invades Sean Spicer press briefing

If you're one of the millions of Americans currently struggling to distinguish what's real and what's a Saturday Night Live sketch while watching the news, well, this isn't going to help...
On the day the New England Patriots -- well, at leastsome of them -- visited the White House to be celebrated for their Super Bowl LI victory, Rob Gronkowski crashed the daily press briefing of embattled White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Nope, this wasn't just another day at the office answering questions about the impending threat of nuclear war!
Everyone's having fun. Good times. I'm going back to work on my bunker.