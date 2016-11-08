Richard Sherman should avoid Dan Carpenter's wife

Seahawks star Richard Sherman probably wasn't trying to injure Dan Carpenter when he screamed off the edge and barreled into the Bills kicker on Monday night.
And despite an initial reaction from Carpenter that indicated a serious injury -- get that man an Oscar! -- Carpenter came out of the surprise encounter unharmed. But for someone watching at home, especially someone who happens to be the spouse of said aggrieved professional place kicker, Sherman's wild charge could be taken as an act of malice.
Kaela Carpenter has a solution that should strike fear in the heart of any man.
The message got back to Sherman, who took the suggestion of manual castration in stride.
Hell hath no fury like a kicker's woman scorned.