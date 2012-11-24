Rex Ryan, New York Jets are susceptible to Tim Tebow mania

I don't think the 'Skins can get to the playoffs, though math says they still can. But this stretch will have meaning. As RG3 said after the game, after another four-TD performance, "I feel as if something is building. Being 3-6, the character of your team is tested. If you don't beat the Eagles, now you're 3-7 and you're likely to kill your season or the morale of your team ... we come out on Thanksgiving. Hey, we might have thought we could do it. Now we know we can do it and it's in our hands."