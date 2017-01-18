Rex Ryan gives his Bills truck the expected facelift

Just yesterday we wondered what would sell first: Rex Ryan's Bills truck or Mario Williams' Orchard Park mansion.
As it turns out, Rex took his lemons and made some lemonade. Well, closer to orange juice. Just show the picture, stupid.
The photo was taken outside a mall near New Era Field. Ryan's son, Seth, attends Clemson and plays football for the Tigers.
The backstory: After Ryan was hired as Bills coach in January 2015, he had his white Ford pickup detailed to resemble a vehicle you'd see in a BillsSuper Bowl parade. (The irony was not lost on anyone.) The last time we saw the truck, Ryan was slowly pulling out of One Bills Drive on the day he was fired. It was staggeringly sad.
The Rex Ryan Bills Truck is no more. Let's all pause and reflect on how insane it was that it ever existed.