Reporters' Notebook: Andrew Luck's arm, Myles Garrett's M.O.

» Fitz's finish line.Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald knows the question comes with the territory. The older he gets -- he turns 34 on Aug. 31 -- the more people are going to talk about the possibility of his retirement. The only problem is that Fitzgerald says he's not quite ready to go there. He's admitted to discussing the topic with peers to get an idea of how they handled the later years of their careers. What he hasn't done is let his 14th NFL season become a time when he accepts the possibility of slowing down. Even Arians said, "It's hard to get him to appreciate the importance of taking a day off." Said Fitzgerald: "I end up talking about retirement because people keep bringing it up with me. It's like there's some magic number that makes people think it's time to quit. I'm still focused on what I have to do here."