Replacing 2018 NFL Draft picks: 8 prospects to emerge as stars

Replacing:Cleveland Browns first-round pick Baker Mayfield.

Class: Redshirt junior.

The skinny: Murray played a season at Texas A&M before transferring to OU, and backed up Mayfield last season impressively, though sparingly (18 of 21 passing, 142 rushing yards on 14 carries). Like Mayfield, he's an outstanding improviser with big-play ability. The former five-star recruit is the front-runner for the starting job over Austin Kendall, although Murray is also a highly regarded baseball prospect who's expected to be selected early in the June MLB Draft. Coach Lincoln Riley has said he expects Murray to be at OU in the fall.