Reminder: Odell Beckham Jr. is nearly unstoppable

Odell Beckham Jr. wants to become the highest-paid player in football -- and you know what? -- we get it.
Football is just like any other business. What can you offer that others cannot? That's what defines your value. And Odell Beckham is pretty much peerless in terms of what he offers to the New York Giants offense.
We bring this up because Beckham provided another example of his unique skill-set at Giants practice this morning:
That's Janoris Jenkins by the way, one of the better cornerbacks in the NFC. And he had no chance. The only way to stop a touchdown there was to tackle Beckham. And league rules specifically outlaw that strategy.
Odell Beckham Jr. is pretty much unstoppable and the Giants are going to give him whatever he wants.